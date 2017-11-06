Lindsey Stirling & Kristi Yamaguchi Get Jazzy For 'DWTS' Trio Night - Watch Now!

Lindsey Stirling brought back a former Dancing With The Stars champion for Trio Week!

The 31-year-old violinist teamed up with her partner Mark Ballas and Kristi Yamaguchi for the Quaterfinals on Monday night (November 6) in Los Angeles.

Together, the trio danced a Jazz routine to “Let’s Face the Music and Dance” as performed by Seth MacFarlane and were given a score of 28 out of 30.

During the show, Lindsey and Mark also performed a Samba to “Morning Drums” by Gregor Salto and were given a 26 out of 30 from the judges.

