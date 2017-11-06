Mark Wahlberg Clarifies His 'Boogie Nights' Comment

Mark Wahlberg is speaking out to clarify the comment he made about hoping God will forgive him for making the movie Boogie Nights.

The 46-year-old actor made headlines while talking about the movie that launched his acting career. “I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving because I’ve made some poor choices in my past,” he said.

Mark opened up to People at the Daddy’s Home 2 premiere over the weekend.

“I was sitting in front of a couple of thousand kids talking about and trying to encourage them to come back to their faith, and I was just saying that I just hope he has a sense of humor because I maybe made some decisions that may not be okay with him,” he said.

“I don’t know if that would make my wife all that comfortable,” Mark added about making a movie like Boogie Nights today. “So, I don’t want to compromise my artistic integrity or choices based on my faith or my family, but I also have other things to consider, and being a little bit older and a little wiser, the idea of having to explain that movie and the reason behind it to my kids is another issue.”