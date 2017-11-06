Mark Wahlberg, John Cena & Will Ferrell Celebrate 'Daddy's Home 2' at L.A. Premiere!

Mark Wahlberg is dapper in a suit while hitting the red carpet at the premiere of his anticipated film Daddy’s Home 2 held at the Regency Village Theatre on Sunday (November 5) in Westwood Village in Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Will Ferrell, John Cena and his wife Nikki Bella, Linda Cardellini and her husband Steve Rodriguez, John Lithgow, and Mel Gibson with his wife Rosalind Ross.

Also in attendance was the child stars of the flick Didi Costine, Owen Vaccaro and Scarlett Estevez, as well as Will‘s wife Viveca Paulin and their children – Magnus, 13, Mattias, 10, and Axel, 7.

Daddy’s Home 2 hits theaters on November 10 – Watch trailer here!