Top Stories
Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton &amp; Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 5:08 pm

Mary J. Blige Is Anointed the Queen for 'W' Magazine's Art Issue

Mary J. Blige Is Anointed the Queen for 'W' Magazine's Art Issue

Mary J. Blige gets a crown placed on her head for the cover of W Magazine‘s new Art issue.

Here is what she had to share with the mag:

On getting into character for Mudbound: “I didn’t realize how vain I was until I started working on Mudbound. Once I saw how my character, Florence, lived [in a shack on a farm in Mississippi], I thought, Wow, I’m really a vain person. When I went to the movie set to do the first day of fittings, I was Mary J. Blige: I had just done a tour and a show, so I was all, you know, I had wigs and weaves and all sorts of things going on, and Dee Rees was like, ‘No! We want to see you. You can’t have a perm, you’re going to have minimal, minimal makeup.’ And I was like, ‘What about lashes?’ And she said no, and I was like, ‘Really? Florence doesn’t have lashes?’ That part was a lot!”

On where she sees her career going: “I want, at some point, to not have to work so hard. I want peace of mind and acceptance of self, totally. I know that’s an ongoing process, so every single day I’m working on that, and it’s been hard ever since this challenge I’m having with this divorce. It was such a terrible thing. It made me see myself as ‘I have to be better than this’: I was never good enough; I was never pretty enough, smart enough. And there was someone chosen over me. It was like, I can’t stay, but it really let me see, Mary, you are better than that. You have to continue to grow.”

For more from Mary, visit WMag.com!
Just Jared on Facebook
mary j blige w magazine 01
mary j blige w magazine 02
mary j blige w magazine 03
mary j blige w magazine 04

Photos: Carrie Mae Weems
Posted to: Magazine, Mary J Blige

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Hudson settles lawsuit with a former employee - TMZ
  • The Dolan twins try out the iPhone X's facial recognition feature - Just Jared Jr
  • The late Selena Quintanilla receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - TooFab
  • Find out why Alec Baldwin is leaving Twitter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign just made things official - Just Jared Jr