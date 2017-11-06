Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett Confirms He's Dating Jaymes Vaughn!

Jonathan Bennett has confirmed something that anyone who follows his Instagram account already pretty much knew – he’s dating Jaymes Vaughan!

Even though the guys have been together for quite a while now and haven’t been shy about their relationship on Instagram, news outlets seemed to pick up the relationship this week.

Jonathan seems to have deleted most of his posts that included Jaymes, but he has put up some new ones and he also confirms their relationship in them!

“i Love you babe,” Jonathan captioned a Halloween post. In one of them look dapper in their suits he wrote, “This guy looks better. Makes me look better. I’m the luckiest. #love”

Jonathan, 36, is best known for his role as Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls and Jaymes, 34, is a TV host who was once on The Amazing Race.