Pharrell Williams Launches G-Star Raw Suit Collection!

Pharrell Williams is showcasing his latest creative collaboration!

The 44-year-old entrepreneur, who is the Head of Imagination of G-Star Raw, unveiled his new suit collection at ComplexCon on Saturday (November 4) in Long Beach, Calif.

Pharrell’s new collection aims to break the codes of office wear and challenge norms, creating “a uniform of the free.”

“Rhis collection is rooted in our dedication to finding fresh and unique takes on the every day. I love the unexpected combination of mixing traditional workwear styles with tailoring prints, but more than that I love what it represents: a democracy of fashion,” Pharrell explained.

The G-Star Raw suit collection will be available in stores and online in April of 2018.