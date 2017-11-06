Top Stories
Kate Winslet &amp; Allison Janney Kiss Onstage at Hollywood Film Awards 2017 - Watch Now!

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Make It Instagram Official

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Kanye West Performed for First Time in a Year (Video)

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 5:00 am

Pharrell Williams Launches G-Star Raw Suit Collection!

Pharrell Williams is showcasing his latest creative collaboration!

The 44-year-old entrepreneur, who is the Head of Imagination of G-Star Raw, unveiled his new suit collection at ComplexCon on Saturday (November 4) in Long Beach, Calif.

Pharrell’s new collection aims to break the codes of office wear and challenge norms, creating “a uniform of the free.”

“Rhis collection is rooted in our dedication to finding fresh and unique takes on the every day. I love the unexpected combination of mixing traditional workwear styles with tailoring prints, but more than that I love what it represents: a democracy of fashion,” Pharrell explained.

The G-Star Raw suit collection will be available in stores and online in April of 2018.

