Mon, 06 November 2017 at 7:27 pm

Rihanna Keeps It Curly While Heading to the Airport!

Rihanna Keeps It Curly While Heading to the Airport!

Rihanna‘s been rocking curly hair and we’re totally loving it!

The 29-year-old singer was spotted while heading through JFK airport on Monday afternoon (November 6) in New York City.

Rihanna kept it comfy and casual for her travel day in an over-sized blue bomber jacket paired with a matching blue sweatsuit.

She accessorized with a furry blue bag and some chic white heels.

The week before, Rihanna was spotted while she spent her Halloween with her Saudi prince boyfriend Hassan Jameel at Lucky Strike bowling alley in Boston.

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
