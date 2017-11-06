Top Stories
Mon, 06 November 2017 at 11:45 am

Robert Knight Dead - 'Everlasting Love' Singer Passes Away at 72

Robert Knight Dead - 'Everlasting Love' Singer Passes Away at 72

Robert Knight has sadly passed away at the age of 72.

The entertainer passed away this weekend at his home in Tennessee after battling a short illness, TMZ reports.

The singer was well known for his universal hit “Everlasting Love.” His other hits included “Blessed are the Lonely,” “Isn’t it Lonely Together” and “Love on a Mountain Top” in the 1960s and 1970s. His song “Everlasting Love” was so popular, it has been covered numerous times over the years by other hit artists like U2, Gloria Estefan and more.

Our thoughts are with Robert‘s loved ones during this time.
Photos: Getty
