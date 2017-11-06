Rosie O'Donnell Is In Love with Woman 22 Years Her Junior

Rosie O’Donnell is dating someone who is 22 years younger than her – and she’s in love!

“It’s the first time I’ve dated someone younger than me,” the 55-year-old comedian told The Howard Stern Show on Monday (November 6). “It’s a very trippy thing.”

“I get along so well with her, it’s kind of fascinating,” she continued. “The one thing that she doesn’t know? [Barbra] Streisand. I made her watch Funny Girl. She’s like, ‘It was good.’ I’m like, ‘Come on!’ ”

However, Rosie said she’d never get married again.

“You knew [ex wife] Michelle [Rounds], and that was a very troubled situation,” Rosie continued. “And for me, being 55, I just think I would rather stay in it for love and not have to deal with lawyers if, God forbid, it shouldn’t work out.”

Michelle died of an apparent suicide in September.