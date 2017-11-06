Top Stories
Mon, 06 November 2017 at 2:22 pm

Ryan Phillippe Is Working Hard in the Gym After His Injury

Ryan Phillippe Is Working Hard in the Gym After His Injury

Ryan Phillippe has been working hard in the gym to get his body into tip-top shape after an injury over the summer.

The 43-year-old actor showed off his buff muscles in a tank top while grabbing takeout food after a workout on Friday (November 3) in Los Angeles.

Ryan severely injured his leg in a freak accident during a family outing in July. It looks like he has recovered and doing much better!

Back in September, Ryan showed off his six pack abs in a shirtless selfie while still wearing a boot on his leg.
