Ryan Phillippe Is Working Hard in the Gym After His Injury

Ryan Phillippe has been working hard in the gym to get his body into tip-top shape after an injury over the summer.

The 43-year-old actor showed off his buff muscles in a tank top while grabbing takeout food after a workout on Friday (November 3) in Los Angeles.

Ryan severely injured his leg in a freak accident during a family outing in July. It looks like he has recovered and doing much better!

Back in September, Ryan showed off his six pack abs in a shirtless selfie while still wearing a boot on his leg.