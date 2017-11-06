Top Stories
Mon, 06 November 2017 at 12:48 pm

Sarah Hyland Shares Photos from Horseback Riding Date with Wells Adams!

Sarah Hyland Shares Photos from Horseback Riding Date with Wells Adams!

Sarah Hyland and her new boyfriend Wells Adams make such a cute couple!

The 27-year-old Modern Family actress and the 33-year-old former The Bachelorette contestant made their relationship Instagram official over the weekend and they also shared photos from a date they took.

Sarah and Wells went horseback riding on Sunday (November 5) and posted lots of content to their stories.

“My favorite thing with my favorite person,” Sarah captioned one clip of them on the horses. In the next clip she added “that’s him” with an arrow pointing at Wells.

Make sure to see the cute couples costume that Sarah and Wells wore on Halloween!
