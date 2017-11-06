Top Stories
Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton &amp; Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 3:57 pm

Sean Penn & His Girlfriend Play with Puppies in Cute Photos

Sean Penn & His Girlfriend Play with Puppies in Cute Photos
  • Sean Penn was spotted spending romantic time with his girlfriend and some cute puppies – TMZ
  • The star of DC’s Shazam movie has been revealed – Just Jared Jr
  • Jocelyn Wildenstein and her boyfriend were arrested for domestic violence, again – DListed
  • The View resurrects gun control and mental health debate after Texas church massacre – TooFab
  • Stranger ThingsDacre Montgomery stripped down for his audition tape – Towleroad
  • Everything you ever wanted to know about Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens‘ relationship – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Leila George, Newsies, Sean Penn

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Hudson settles lawsuit with a former employee - TMZ
  • The Dolan twins try out the iPhone X's facial recognition feature - Just Jared Jr
  • The late Selena Quintanilla receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - TooFab
  • Find out why Alec Baldwin is leaving Twitter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign just made things official - Just Jared Jr