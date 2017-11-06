Top Stories
Selena Gomez Teases 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Selena Gomez Teases 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Selena Gomez teased a small snippet of her upcoming music video for “Wolves” in this brand new promo video for the 2017 American Music Awards!

The 25-year-old entertainer will be performing her hit song at the AMAs, and it will be the debut performance of the single.

“Here’s a first look at the music video for Wolves! Tune-in to the @amas Nov 19th to see me perform it live for the first time. #SELENAxAMAs,” Selena tweeted out to her fans.

This will also be Selena‘s first live performance since announcing she underwent kidney transplant surgery.

Listen to “Wolves,” which also features Marshmello, if you haven’t heart it yet!
