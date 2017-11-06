Top Stories
Mon, 06 November 2017 at 10:45 pm

Sia Has Most Epic Response to Invasive Paparazzi Photo Leak

Sia Has Most Epic Response to Invasive Paparazzi Photo Leak

Sia had the best response to finding out that a paparazzi photographer was trying to make money by selling photos of her in which she has no clothes on.

The 41-year-old “Cheap Thrills” singer took to Twitter on Monday night (November 6) to share her reaction with the world.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sia

“Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans,” she tweeted along with a preview of one of the images, in which she bares her bum while wearing nothing at all (see the pic here). “Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!”

ICYMI, Sia recently brought Christmas early with the premiere of her brand-new single “Santa’s Coming For Us” – listen here!
Credit: Kevin Winter; Photos: Getty
