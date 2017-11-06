Sophie Turner Slams People Waiting for 'Stranger Things' Kids Outside of Hotels
Sophie Turner is speaking out to slam people who wait outside of hotels to try and meet young actors, including the stars of Stranger Things.
The Twitter rant comes after a fan called out Finn Wolfhard for not stopping to sign autographs and take photos while in New York City last week to promote the Netflix series. The stars of Stranger Things already spoke out to defend their friend.
“Damn… seeing fully grown adults wait outside the ‘Stranger Things’ kids’ hotels etc , and then abuse them when they don’t stop for them… Is super weird A. What adult in their right mind waits for a CHILD outside their hotel and B is then is offended when the CHILD doesn’t stop,” Sophie began her 11 tweet rant.
“It doesn’t matter if they are an actor… they are kids first. Give them the space they need in order to grow without feeling like they owe,” she continued.
Read all of the tweets below.
Damn… seeing fully grown adults wait outside the ‘Stranger Things’ kids’ hotels etc , and then abuse them when they don’t stop for them…
— Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017
Is super weird A. What adult in their right mind waits for a CHILD outside their hotel and B is then is offended when the CHILD doesn’t stop
— Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017
Anyone anything for living their childhood dreams
— Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017
Oh and ps. Imagine.. you, a parent, walking with your 13 year old son/daughter and seeing a fully grown adult pointing their camera phone ..
— Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017
.. at your kid. You would do anything you could to delete that persons photograph, and remove your child from that situation as soon as…
— Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017
.. you could. It doesn’t matter if that child happens to be an actor and consented to a professional film crew capturing their moves when..
— Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017
.. in character.. That does NOT mean that this child consented to being followed around with a camera in their face. I don’t care if it
— Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017
“Comes with the job”. It doesn’t.
— Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017
And how dare you shun and demean that child when they don’t pose for an adult strangers photograph or walk over and talk to them when they..
— Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017
.. take that NOT CONSENTED FOR photo . Doesn’t that go against everything we teach our children anyway? Pshhhh. Some people man.
— Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017