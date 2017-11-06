Top Stories
Mon, 06 November 2017 at 8:19 pm

Sophie Turner Slams People Waiting for 'Stranger Things' Kids Outside of Hotels

Sophie Turner Slams People Waiting for 'Stranger Things' Kids Outside of Hotels

Sophie Turner is speaking out to slam people who wait outside of hotels to try and meet young actors, including the stars of Stranger Things.

The Twitter rant comes after a fan called out Finn Wolfhard for not stopping to sign autographs and take photos while in New York City last week to promote the Netflix series. The stars of Stranger Things already spoke out to defend their friend.

“Damn… seeing fully grown adults wait outside the ‘Stranger Things’ kids’ hotels etc , and then abuse them when they don’t stop for them… Is super weird A. What adult in their right mind waits for a CHILD outside their hotel and B is then is offended when the CHILD doesn’t stop,” Sophie began her 11 tweet rant.

“It doesn’t matter if they are an actor… they are kids first. Give them the space they need in order to grow without feeling like they owe,” she continued.

Read all of the tweets below.

Click inside to read all of the tweets…

