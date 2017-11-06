'Stranger Things' Cast Defends Finn Wolfhard for Not Greeting Fans Outside Hotel

The stars of Stranger Things are speaking out to defend Finn Wolfhard for not taking the time to greet fans outside of his New York City hotel.

A fan tweeted out a video of Finn walking by the fans along with the caption, “Imagine being 14 and heartless that you can’t even stop for your fans who made you famous in the first place! WOW.”

Shannon Purser (Barb) and Noah Schnapp (Will) are among the stars from Stranger Things who have spoken out to defend Finn from people calling him “rude.”

Millie Bobby Brown recently spoke about when she will and will not take photos with fans.

So true. we really love the fans. Finn is the nicest guy u will ever know. we all work so hard, and need a break sometimes. #Compassion ❤️❤️ https://t.co/On3Fo8NeB8 — Noah Schnapp (@noah_schnapp) November 5, 2017 Okay, no. No actor is under any obligation to stop for anyone. Finn is an incredibly kind human. But he's human and he needs breaks too. https://t.co/b4Lfrl1wU3 — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) November 4, 2017

