Top Stories
Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 2:49 pm

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Stranger ThingsCharlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer were seen out together in Paris, France over the weekend!

The pair are rumored to be dating though never confirmed the news publicly. They were seen holding hands and checking out some sights on Friday (November 3) in the City of Light!

If you missed it, last month, Charlie was held at LAX Airport and wasn’t allowed in the country. Allegedly, Charlie had drugs with him, and he was sent back to the UK. He has since apologized for the incident.

See all the photos below…
Just Jared on Facebook
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 01
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 02
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 03
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 04
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 05
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 06
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 07
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 08
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 09
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 10
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 11
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 12
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 13
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 14
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 15
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 16
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 17
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 18
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 19
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 20
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 21
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 22
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 23
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 24
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 25
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 26
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 27
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 28
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 29
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 30
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 31
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 32
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 33
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 34
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 35
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 36
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 37
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 38
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 39
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 40
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 41
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 42
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 43
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 44
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 45
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 46
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 47
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 48
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 49
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 50
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 51
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 52
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 53
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 54
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 55
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 56
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 57
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 58
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 59
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 60
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 61
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 62
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 63
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 64
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 65
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 66
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 67
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 68
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 69
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 70
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 71
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 72
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 73
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 74
charlie heaton natalia dyer paris 75

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Hudson settles lawsuit with a former employee - TMZ
  • The Dolan twins try out the iPhone X's facial recognition feature - Just Jared Jr
  • The late Selena Quintanilla receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - TooFab
  • Find out why Alec Baldwin is leaving Twitter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign just made things official - Just Jared Jr