Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Fronts Prada's New Campaign!

Joe Alwyn is starring in a major fashion campaign for Prada!

The 26-year-old actor – who also happens to be Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend – is fronting the Spring/Summer 2018 campaign for the brand. The shoot was inspired by graphic novels with Joe described as the shoot’s “postmodern Prada hero.” It was photographed at the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan, Italy.

Prada described Joe as a “young movie star on the rise.” The brand continues, “Establishing Alwyn as a new Prada protagonist, these images elevate Alwyn both physically, and metaphorically. He is a conqueror, an adventurer, an idol. A new, definitely heroic embodiment of the Prada masculine idea.”

Joe is currently filming the movie Boy Erased, which also stars Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe.