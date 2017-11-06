Top Stories
Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton &amp; Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 9:27 pm

Terrell Owens Teams Up With Kelly Monaco for 'DWTS' Trio Night - Watch Now!

Terrell Owens Teams Up With Kelly Monaco for 'DWTS' Trio Night - Watch Now!

Terrell Owens brought back a familiar face for this week’s Dancing With The Stars!

The 43-year-old former football player and his partner Cheryl Burke hit the dance floor with DWTS winner Kelly Monaco during the Quaterfinals on Monday (November 6) in Los Angeles.

The trio performed a Rumba to “Slow Hands” by Niall Horan and was awarded 27 out of 30 points from the judges.

For the couple’s other unlearned dance, they did a Charleston to “Bad Boy Good Man” by Tape Five and were given a score of 24 out of 30.

Check out their trio dance below…

Click inside to watch Terrell and Cheryl’s other dance…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
Posted to: Cheryl Burke, Dancing With the Stars, Kelly Monaco, Terrell Owens

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Hudson settles lawsuit with a former employee - TMZ
  • The Dolan twins try out the iPhone X's facial recognition feature - Just Jared Jr
  • The late Selena Quintanilla receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - TooFab
  • Find out why Alec Baldwin is leaving Twitter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign just made things official - Just Jared Jr