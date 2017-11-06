Top Stories
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Make It Instagram Official

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Diplo Calls Out Taylor Swift's Music, Seemingly Reignites Their Feud

Kanye West Performed for First Time in a Year (Video)

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 12:49 am

Timothee Chalamet & Shailene Woodley Hit the Red Carpet at Hollywood Film Awards 2017!

Timothee Chalamet & Shailene Woodley Hit the Red Carpet at Hollywood Film Awards 2017!

Timothee Chalamet and Shailene Woodley stun on the red carpet!

The 21-year-old Call Me By Your Name actor and the 25-year-old Divergent actress looked chic on the red carpet at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (November 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shailene Woodley

Timothee was honored with the Breakout Performance Actor Award for his work in Call Me My Your Name. Shailene honored Kate Winslet with the Actress Award for her work in Wonder Wheel.

FYI: Shailene is wearing a Balmain dress and Christian Louboutin shoes. Timothee is wearing a Saint Laurent suit.
timothee shailene hollywood awards 01
timothee shailene hollywood awards 02
timothee shailene hollywood awards 03
timothee shailene hollywood awards 04
timothee shailene hollywood awards 05
timothee shailene hollywood awards 06
timothee shailene hollywood awards 07
timothee shailene hollywood awards 09
timothee shailene hollywood awards 10
timothee shailene hollywood awards 11
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2017 hollywood film festival, Shailene Woodley, Timothee Chalamet

