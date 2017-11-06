Timothee Chalamet & Shailene Woodley Hit the Red Carpet at Hollywood Film Awards 2017!

Timothee Chalamet and Shailene Woodley stun on the red carpet!

The 21-year-old Call Me By Your Name actor and the 25-year-old Divergent actress looked chic on the red carpet at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (November 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Timothee was honored with the Breakout Performance Actor Award for his work in Call Me My Your Name. Shailene honored Kate Winslet with the Actress Award for her work in Wonder Wheel.

FYI: Shailene is wearing a Balmain dress and Christian Louboutin shoes. Timothee is wearing a Saint Laurent suit.