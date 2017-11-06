Toni & Tamar Braxton Go Glam on the Red Carpet at Soul Train Awards 2017!

Toni and Tamar Braxton look positively radiant at the 2017 Soul Train Awards!

The 50-year-old and 40-year-old singers and sisters brought the glam to the red carpet at the Orleans Arena on Sunday night (November 5) in Las Vegas.

Toni was joined on the carpet by her sons, Diezel, 14, and Denim, 15.

Toni received the coveted Legend Award during the ceremony, which is given to an artist to recognize their longstanding presence in the music industry and influence on the world of soul and R&B music past and present.

This is one of Tamar‘s first public appearances since filing for divorce from her husband of nine years, Vincent Herbert.