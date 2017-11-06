Top Stories
Mon, 06 November 2017 at 3:23 pm

Wentworth Miller is Leaving 'Legends of Tomorrow' & 'The Flash'

Wentworth Miller is Leaving 'Legends of Tomorrow' & 'The Flash'

Wentworth Miller has announced that he will be leaving his role as Captain Cod in The CW’s DC Comics series Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash.

The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram to reveal the news directly to fans over the weekend.

“Currently shooting some of my final episodes as ‘Captain Cold/Leonard Snart’ on the CW’s Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash. Grateful — now and in advance — to a pair of talented casts and hardworking crews… Thank you,” Wentworth wrote in his statement.

“I’ve had a tremendous time playing this character… It’s been an opportunity, an education and a f-cking blast,” he added.

