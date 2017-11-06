Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Donate $5 Million to Tyrese Gibson

Tyrese Gibson‘s money issues are being solved thanks to a generous donation from Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The 38-year-old entertainer is in the middle of a custody battle with his ex-wife Norma, who accused him of assault. He was investigated by the Department of Child and Family Services, but no criminal charges against him will be pressed.

“When we show UP for each-other there’s nothing that can’t be done I️ repeat nothing…… My wife kept the news away from me cause I’ve been on with lawyers all day but our family and our sister Jada-Pinkett Smith and my brother Will Smith just sent us 5 million dollars to help keep us afloat,” Tyrese wrote in an Instagram post over the weekend.

Tyrese has been very public about the custody battle, but it seems he will be more silent about it now thanks to a request from the Smiths.

“You’ve guys asked me to get off and stay off the Internet now that my daughters legal fees will be paid ! will listen….. The Smiths’s and their whole family has always shown up for The Gibson’s Uncle Will you’re an uncle for real.” he wrote.