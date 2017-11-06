Zac Efron & Zendaya Fly Away in New 'Greatest Showman' Posters

Zac Efron and Zendaya are starring in the upcoming movie musical The Greatest Showman and they are seen flying away together on a trapeze for this new character poster!

Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, and Rebecca Ferguson also star in the film, which features music from the Academy Award winning lyricists of La La Land and Tony winning composers of Dear Evan Hansen.

Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. The film opens on December 25.