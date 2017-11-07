Top Stories
Adam Levine Reveals the Gender of His Second Baby on 'Ellen' - Watch!

Adam Levine Reveals the Gender of His Second Baby on 'Ellen' - Watch!

Adam Levine is opening up about the gender of his second child with wife Behati Prinsloo!

The 38-year-old Maroon 5 frontman appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (November 7) to discuss his new studio album Red Pill Blues, as well as his upcoming second child!

During his chat with Ellen DeGeneres, Adam revealed the gender of his second baby – and talked about his daughter Dusty Rose and her calm personality.

He also revealed that he and Blake Shelton made a hilarious bet over who will sell more albums – and complained about his PDA with Gwen Stefani!

Watch below!

Watch Adam talk about Blake inside!

Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
