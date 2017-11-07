Alicia Vikander Celebrates Edward Enninful's New 'British Vogue'

Alicia Vikander is all smiles alongside British Vogue‘s new editor-in-chief Edward Enninful while celebrating his first issue on Tuesday (November 7) at River Cafe in London, England.

The 29-year-old Oscar-winning actress, who recently got married, helped celebrate the mag’s December issue, its first under new leadership.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alicia Vikander

Naomie Harris was also at the event. She put her abs on display in a two piece outfit.

FYI: Alicia is wearing a Chloe dress. Naomie is wearing a J.W. Anderson look.