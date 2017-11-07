Tue, 07 November 2017 at 2:48 pm
Beyonce Knowles & Pharrell Williams Raise Nearly $40,000 for The Lung Transplant Project!
- Beyonce Knowles and Pharrell Williams donated items for a charity auction that raised nearly $40,000 for The Lung Transplant Project, a non-profit that raises money and awareness to reduce transplant waiting times.- TMZ
- Ashley Tisdale reacted to her old YouTube videos. – Just Jared Jr
- Diddy was only kidding about the name change. – DListed
- Late night TV is decimating President Trump for his trip to Asia. – TooFab
- Difficult People‘s been savaging Kevin Spacey for three seasons. – Towleroad
- Liam Payne is Jimmy Neutron all grown up. – J-14
