Tue, 07 November 2017 at 12:15 am

Brooklyn Beckham & Chloe Moretz Make First Official Appearance Since Rekindling Romance

Brooklyn Beckham & Chloe Moretz Make First Official Appearance Since Rekindling Romance

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Moretz stepped out for their first official appearance since getting back together!

The 18-year-old photographer and the 20-year-old actress co-hosted the Xbox One x VIP Event & Xbox Live Session on Monday (November 6) in New York City.

Brooklyn wore a white t-shirt, black pants, and a denim jacket with grey accents, while Chloe matched his denim look with a jean jacket, blue jeans, a black shirt, and semi-sheer black heels.

The duo made their newly rekindled romance Instagram official back in September after sparking rumors over the summer.

Liam Payne and Stranger ThingsCaleb McLaughlin also served as co-hosts.

Also in attendance were SNL‘s Vanessa Bayer, Kyle Mooney, Leslie Jones, and Kenan Thompson.

15+ pictures inside of Brooklyn Beckham, Chloe Moretz, and more at the event…

brooklyn beckham and chloe moretz make first official appearance since rekindling romance 01
brooklyn beckham and chloe moretz make first official appearance since rekindling romance 02
brooklyn beckham and chloe moretz make first official appearance since rekindling romance 03
brooklyn beckham and chloe moretz make first official appearance since rekindling romance 04
brooklyn beckham and chloe moretz make first official appearance since rekindling romance 05
brooklyn beckham and chloe moretz make first official appearance since rekindling romance 06
brooklyn beckham and chloe moretz make first official appearance since rekindling romance 07
brooklyn beckham and chloe moretz make first official appearance since rekindling romance 08
brooklyn beckham and chloe moretz make first official appearance since rekindling romance 09
brooklyn beckham and chloe moretz make first official appearance since rekindling romance 10
brooklyn beckham and chloe moretz make first official appearance since rekindling romance 11
brooklyn beckham and chloe moretz make first official appearance since rekindling romance 12
brooklyn beckham and chloe moretz make first official appearance since rekindling romance 13
brooklyn beckham and chloe moretz make first official appearance since rekindling romance 14
brooklyn beckham and chloe moretz make first official appearance since rekindling romance 15
brooklyn beckham and chloe moretz make first official appearance since rekindling romance 16
brooklyn beckham and chloe moretz make first official appearance since rekindling romance 17
brooklyn beckham and chloe moretz make first official appearance since rekindling romance 18

Photos: Getty
