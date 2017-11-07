Top Stories
Ed Westwick Accused of Rape by Actress Kristina Cohen: 'He Held Me Down'

Ed Westwick Accused of Rape by Actress Kristina Cohen: 'He Held Me Down'

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton &amp; Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Sia Has Most Epic Response to Invasive Paparazzi Photo Leak

Sia Has Most Epic Response to Invasive Paparazzi Photo Leak

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Tue, 07 November 2017 at 10:54 am

Cardi B Flaunts Her $500,000 Engagement Ring!

Cardi B Flaunts Her $500,000 Engagement Ring!
  • Cardi B is shaking off the haters who suggest her $500,000 engagement ring from Offset is fake. – TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal just debuted a fun new lyric video. – Just Jared Jr
  • Alec Baldwin threw a Twitter fit. – Lainey Gossip
  • Here’s why Miley Cyrus‘ response to the Texas shooting is causing outrage. – TooFab
  • Josh Gad showed TRL how to bust a move. – MTV
  • The man Selena Quintanilla left behind. – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Cardi B, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sold their mansion for an insane amount of money - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams coupled up for some horseback riding - Just Jared Jr
  • Chance the Rapper called out a woman for body shaming a TV reporter - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein hired private investigators to discredit accusers - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello explains why she doesn't go by her real first name Karla - Just Jared Jr