Tue, 07 November 2017 at 9:38 am

Channing Tatum Premieres Documentary 'War Dog: A Soldier's Best Friend' with Wife Jenna Dewan!

Channing Tatum Premieres Documentary 'War Dog: A Soldier's Best Friend' with Wife Jenna Dewan!

Channing Tatum is all smiles while suiting up at the premiere of War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend held at the Directors Guild Of America on Monday (November 6) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old actor was accompanied by his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum, executive producer Reid Carolin, Trent McDonald and dog Layka, and director Deborah Scranton at the event hosted by HBO and the Army Ranger Lead The Way Fund.

War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend, which was produced by Channing, follows the relationships between three soldiers and their canine companions. With stories from Army Rangers and Special Operations officers, they’re tributes to the dogs who helped their human trainers return home safely. Away from the battlefield, the process of becoming one of these elite military dogs is just as selective as the process that picks the human complement of the forces they join.

The documentary premieres on Veterans Day, November 13 – Watch trailer below!


‘War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend’ | Official Trailer | HBO

FYI: Jenna is wearing a Christian Siriano dress and Casadei shoes.
Credit: Jerritt Clark; Photos: Getty, FilmMagic
Posted to: Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan

