'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 8 Recap - See the Scores!

Sia Has Most Epic Response to Invasive Paparazzi Photo Leak

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Tue, 07 November 2017 at 9:02 am

Cheyenne Jackson, Jenna Ushkowitz & Nolan Gerard Funk Premiere 'Hello Again' in NYC

Cheyenne Jackson is all smiles as he suits up to attend the premiere of his latest film Hello Again held at the Cinepolis Chelsea on Monday (November 6) in New York City.

The 42-year-old actor was joined at the event by co-stars Jenna Ushkowitz, Nolan Gerard Funk, Tyler Blackburn, Al Calderon, screenplay writer Cory Krueckeberg, director Tom Gustafson and writer of the musical of same name, Michael John LaChiusa.

Hello Again is a movie musical that follows the story of ten lost souls who slip in and out of one another’s arms in a daisy-chained musical exploration of love’s bittersweet embrace.

The flick is playing in select theaters now – Watch the trailer below!


‘Hello Again’ Official Trailer
Credit: Eugene Gologursky, Adam Nemser; Photos: Getty, Startraksphoto.com
Posted to: Al Calderon, Cheyenne Jackson, Jenna Ushkowitz, Nolan Gerard Funk, Tyler Blackburn

