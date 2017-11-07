Chris Hemsworth Passes the 'Thor' Torch to His Mini-Me Son!

Chris Hemsworth has shared an adorable photo of him dressed in his Thor costume alongside one of his three kids!

The 34-year-old actor is pictured on a green screen set while holding the hand of his mini-me.

“The passing of the torch,” Chris captioned the photo on Instagram.

Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky are the parents of three kids – five-year-old daughter India and three-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan.

While Chris has short hair in the new movie Thor: Ragnarok, he was just pictured with Thor’s signature long hair on the set of Avengers 4.