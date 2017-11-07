Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 8 Recap - See the Scores!

Sia Has Most Epic Response to Invasive Paparazzi Photo Leak

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Tue, 07 November 2017 at 9:26 am

Ed Westwick Accused of Rape by Actress Kristina Cohen: 'He Held Me Down'

Ed Westwick Accused of Rape by Actress Kristina Cohen: 'He Held Me Down'

Kristina Cohen has accused Ed Westwick of rape amid ongoing revelations of sexual assault in the entertainment industry.

The 27-year-old Ladies Like Us actress posted a Facebook status on Monday (November 6) alleging that the 30-year-old Gossip Girl star forced her to engage in sex three years ago at his house.

“I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body. I told him to stop, but he was strong…I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me,” she wrote.

“I hope my coming forward will help others to know that they are not alone, that they are not to blame, and it is not their fault.”

A representative for Ed has not yet immediately responded for comment.

Read Kristina‘s full allegation below.
Credit: Jeff Spicer; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Ed Westwick, kristina cohen

  • meme

    she better be able to prove this or he can sue her for slander/defamation.

  • JemRose01

    That’s the first thing that came to your mind?

  • Vanity

    Hollywood is filled with pigs.. they hide behind their fame & we are the one’s that give it to them. makes you feel dirty for even supporting this losers show.

  • mafragias

    you do know that there are shades of gray in life not everything is black & white. He maybe will deny it by saying he doesn’t remember it.
    btw, if Ed is a rapist, I mean there would be more people speaking out. that behavior doesn’t just happen once. (sic)

  • mafragias

    probably, she can’t prove it.. The only “proof” would be, if other women come forward.

  • Vanity

    shades of gray? sounds familiar.