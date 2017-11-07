Ed Westwick Accused of Rape by Actress Kristina Cohen: 'He Held Me Down'

Kristina Cohen has accused Ed Westwick of rape amid ongoing revelations of sexual assault in the entertainment industry.

The 27-year-old Ladies Like Us actress posted a Facebook status on Monday (November 6) alleging that the 30-year-old Gossip Girl star forced her to engage in sex three years ago at his house.

“I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body. I told him to stop, but he was strong…I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me,” she wrote.

“I hope my coming forward will help others to know that they are not alone, that they are not to blame, and it is not their fault.”

A representative for Ed has not yet immediately responded for comment.

Read Kristina‘s full allegation below.