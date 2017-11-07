Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Top Stories
Tue, 07 November 2017 at 6:52 pm

A rape claim made against Ed Westwick is currently being investigated by the LAPD.

Actress Kristina Cohen claims that she was raped by Westwick at her house in 2014.

The 30-year-old actor has released a statement in which he denied the allegation.

Cohen filed a police report with the LAPD’s Hollywood division on Tuesday morning (November 7). The report states that “suspect forced victim to have sexual intercourse inside his residence…three years ago,” according to Deadline.

Blaise Godbe Lipman, whose allegations of sexual assault and harassment against APA agent Tyler Grasham led to the agent being fired, is backing up Kristina‘s claims.

“I’ve known her since 2009. We were teen actors. We worked on a few projects over the years. We met on the Warner Bros. lot in 2008,” Blaise told Deadline. “She came over to my home the following morning and told me everything. She was in a state of shock. It was without a doubt a rape.”
Photos: Getty
