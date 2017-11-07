Ed Westwick Responds to Rape Allegation: 'I Do Not Know This Woman'

Ed Westwick is firing back at actress Kristina Cohen, who claims that she was raped by the 30-year-old Gossip Girl actor three years ago.

“I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape,” Ed wrote on his Twitter on Tuesday (November 7) in a statement.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ed Westwick

The 27-year-old Ladies Like Us actress, who made the allegation on her Facebook page, has not yet responded to Ed‘s statement.