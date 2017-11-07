Top Stories
Ed Westwick Accused of Rape by Actress Kristina Cohen: 'He Held Me Down'

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Sia Has Most Epic Response to Invasive Paparazzi Photo Leak

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Tue, 07 November 2017 at 11:59 am

Ed Westwick Responds to Rape Allegation: 'I Do Not Know This Woman'

Ed Westwick Responds to Rape Allegation: 'I Do Not Know This Woman'

Ed Westwick is firing back at actress Kristina Cohen, who claims that she was raped by the 30-year-old Gossip Girl actor three years ago.

“I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape,” Ed wrote on his Twitter on Tuesday (November 7) in a statement.

The 27-year-old Ladies Like Us actress, who made the allegation on her Facebook page, has not yet responded to Ed‘s statement.
