Ellen DeGeneres Makes Adam Levine Say Crazy Things in Hilarious Food Delivery Prank - Watch!

Ellen DeGeneres is up to her old tricks again!

The daytime TV host enlisted Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine to play a hysterical hidden camera prank for her Ellen’s Show Me More Show posted on Tuesday (November 7).

During the awkward segment, Ellen made Adam pretend to speak in a soft voice, complain that his soup is too hard and generally act like a crazy diva.

During his appearance on the show, Adam revealed the gender of his second baby with Behati Prinsloo.

Watch Adam make a fool of himself below!