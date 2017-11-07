Top Stories
Matt LeBlanc Opens Up About Embracing His Grey Hair Since the End of 'Friends'!

Ed Westwick Responds to Rape Allegation: 'I Do Not Know This Woman'

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton &amp; Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Tue, 07 November 2017 at 2:05 pm

Ellen DeGeneres Makes Adam Levine Say Crazy Things in Hilarious Food Delivery Prank - Watch!

Ellen DeGeneres is up to her old tricks again!

The daytime TV host enlisted Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine to play a hysterical hidden camera prank for her Ellen’s Show Me More Show posted on Tuesday (November 7).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adam Levine

During the awkward segment, Ellen made Adam pretend to speak in a soft voice, complain that his soup is too hard and generally act like a crazy diva.

During his appearance on the show, Adam revealed the gender of his second baby with Behati Prinsloo.

Watch Adam make a fool of himself below!
Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Adam Levine, Ellen DeGeneres

