Ellen Pompeo Always Thinks It's the 'Last Year' for 'Grey's Anatomy': 'I Say It Every Single Year'

Ellen Pompeo made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday evening (November 6) and dished about not believing that Grey’s Anatomy would still be around after fourteen seasons.

“Every year I keep saying ‘this is the last year, they’re definitely gonna get sick of us, the ratings are going to plummet and we’re over at the end of this year.’ I say it every single year and it never happens,” the 47-year-old actress told host Seth. “I can’t believe people aren’t sick of me yet.”

“I do my best and we all do our best. It’s actually the journey of it has been quite interesting because obviously we’ve had our ups and downs behind the scenes,” Ellen added. “I love that the journey as a whole, it started out one way and right now where we are is such a different place from where we started. It’s been a very interesting journey.”

Ellen also talked about directing episodes for the hit show: “I really think every actor should direct because it’s a completely different view point – but again, I’m super blessed because Shonda Rhimes has allowed me to evolve with the show with directing and helping to produce. Now I have more ownership with the show and much more of a say.”



Ellen Pompeo Reflects on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’s 14 Seasons

