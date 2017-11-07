Top Stories
Tue, 07 November 2017 at 7:30 am

Emily Ratajkowski Wows in Red Floral Dress & Shiny Booties

Emily Ratajkowski Wows in Red Floral Dress & Shiny Booties

When you’re Emily Ratajkowski, the world is your runway.

The 26-year-old model was spotted on her way to breakfast on Monday (November 6) in Los Angeles.

She stunned in a bright red button-up dress adorned with ruffles and a floral design, as well as a pair of shiny black buckled booties.

Emily completed her look with dark sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a purse slung behind her back.

“Bb faced,” she captioned the Instagram photo below that same morning.

ICYMI, watch Emily and Theo James star in the first look from their upcoming film Lying & Stealing.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

