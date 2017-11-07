Tue, 07 November 2017 at 5:08 pm
Grant Gustin & Carlos Valdes Suit Up For 'The Flash' Filming
Grant Gustin shares a laugh on set with Carlos Valdes while filming scenes for The Flash on Tuesday (November 7) in Vancouver, Canada.
The two actors were spotted suited up with Danielle Panabaker channeling Killer Frost for an upcoming episode.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Grant Gustin
Not much other clues were given, but in the pics, Danielle was laying on the ground at one point.
Get a sneak peek at tonight’s all-new The Flash episode over on our sister site,
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: BackGridUSA Posted to: Carlos Valdes, Danielle Panabaker, Grant Gustin, The Flash
Sponsored Links by ZergNet