Top Stories
Matt LeBlanc Opens Up About Embracing His Grey Hair Since the End of 'Friends'!

Matt LeBlanc Opens Up About Embracing His Grey Hair Since the End of 'Friends'!

Ed Westwick Responds to Rape Allegation: 'I Do Not Know This Woman'

Ed Westwick Responds to Rape Allegation: 'I Do Not Know This Woman'

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton &amp; Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Tue, 07 November 2017 at 5:08 pm

Grant Gustin & Carlos Valdes Suit Up For 'The Flash' Filming

Grant Gustin & Carlos Valdes Suit Up For 'The Flash' Filming

Grant Gustin shares a laugh on set with Carlos Valdes while filming scenes for The Flash on Tuesday (November 7) in Vancouver, Canada.

The two actors were spotted suited up with Danielle Panabaker channeling Killer Frost for an upcoming episode.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Grant Gustin

Not much other clues were given, but in the pics, Danielle was laying on the ground at one point.

Get a sneak peek at tonight’s all-new The Flash episode over on our sister site, JustJaredJR.com
Just Jared on Facebook
flash filming grant danielle carlos 01
flash filming grant danielle carlos 02
flash filming grant danielle carlos 03
flash filming grant danielle carlos 04
flash filming grant danielle carlos 05

Photos: BackGridUSA
Posted to: Carlos Valdes, Danielle Panabaker, Grant Gustin, The Flash

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sold their mansion for an insane amount of money - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams coupled up for some horseback riding - Just Jared Jr
  • Chance the Rapper called out a woman for body shaming a TV reporter - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein hired private investigators to discredit accusers - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello explains why she doesn't go by her real first name Karla - Just Jared Jr