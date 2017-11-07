Grant Gustin & Carlos Valdes Suit Up For 'The Flash' Filming

Grant Gustin shares a laugh on set with Carlos Valdes while filming scenes for The Flash on Tuesday (November 7) in Vancouver, Canada.

The two actors were spotted suited up with Danielle Panabaker channeling Killer Frost for an upcoming episode.

Not much other clues were given, but in the pics, Danielle was laying on the ground at one point.

