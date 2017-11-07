Jake Gyllenhaal On Sexual Assault Scandals: 'There Is A Huge Shift'

Jake Gyllenhaal has shared his thoughts on Hollywood speaking out about sexual harassment.

“I’m a hopeful person, but as Morgan Freeman’s character says in Shawshank Redemption, ‘hope can be a dangerous thing’,” the 36-year-old actor expressed while hitting the red carpet at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards over the weekend (via Extra). “But I do think there is a huge shift.”

Pictured: Jake joining his co-star Tatiana Maslany at their SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening of Stronger held at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on Monday (November 6) in Los Angeles.

“To be here because of my portrayal of him is an extra honor,” Jake added. “He’s one of the best people I know. He is probably the bravest person I know.”