Tue, 07 November 2017 at 8:57 pm

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Pet Chicken Regina George for a Walk - See the Photo!

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Pet Chicken Regina George for a Walk - See the Photo!

Jennifer Garner now wants to be called “Chicken Lady”!

The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday (November 6) to introduce fans to her pet chicken Regina George – named after Rachel McAdams‘ character from Mean Girls.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Regina George

“If there isn’t a Chicken Lady Day 🐣, there really should be. Man, my life gets more exciting all the time. Meet one of our ladies, 🐔Regina George. Regina loves long walks, dehydrated bugs, and kale. Regina hates….carbs. #shesanicechickenbutaMeanGirl #MeanGirlsthemovie #ithinkshehasaburnbook #cluckcluck,” Jen captioned the below photo while walking Regina.

Check out the hilarious photo below!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jennifer Garner

