Jessica Rothe & Alex Roe Debut Offiical 'Forever My Girl' Trailer - Watch Here!

The first official trailer for the upcoming movie Forever My Girl has just been released!

Based on the best-selling novel by Heidi McLaughlin, the flick stars Alex Roe, Jessica Rothe, as well as Abby Ryder Fortson, Travis Tritt, Judith Hoag and John Benjamin Hickey.

“Forever My Girl tells the story of country music super-star Liam Page (Alex) who left his bride, Josie (Jessica), at the altar choosing fame and fortune instead. However, Liam never got over Josie, his one true love, nor did he ever forget his Southern roots in the small community where he was born and raised. When he unexpectedly returns to his hometown for the funeral of his high school best friend, Liam is suddenly faced with the consequences of all that he left behind,” according to Roadside.

Forever My Girl is set to hit theaters on January 26, 2018 – Watch the trailer below!



Forever My Girl | Official Trailer