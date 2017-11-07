Jhené Aiko Performs 'While We're Young' on 'Late Night' After Announcing North American Tour!

Jhené Aiko rocks a sparkling purple gown while hitting the stage on last night’s (November 6) episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers!

The 29-year-old singer performed “While We’re Young” from her recently-released album Trip, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

Jhené also recently announced that she’s going on a Trip across North America for her headlining Trip: The Tour with special guest Willow Smith.

Featuring Kodie Shane, Kitty Cash, and St. Beauty on select dates, the upcoming jaunt is set to kick off Nov. 14 in Detroit. From there, the tour will continue to Philadelphia, Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles before closing things out Dec. 17 in San Diego – See the full dates after the cut!



Jhené Aiko: ‘While We’re Young’ (Late Night with Seth Meyers)

