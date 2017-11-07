Top Stories
Matt LeBlanc Opens Up About Embracing His Grey Hair Since the End of 'Friends'!

Matt LeBlanc Opens Up About Embracing His Grey Hair Since the End of 'Friends'!

Ed Westwick Responds to Rape Allegation: 'I Do Not Know This Woman'

Ed Westwick Responds to Rape Allegation: 'I Do Not Know This Woman'

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton &amp; Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Tue, 07 November 2017 at 5:37 pm

Jonathan Cheban Is Changing His Legal Name to 'foodgod'

Jonathan Cheban Is Changing His Legal Name to 'foodgod'

Jonathan Cheban no longer wants to be known as Jonathan Cheban.

The 43-year-old reality star, best known for being Kim Kardashian‘s best friend and making frequent appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, will be changing his legal name to “foodgod.”

Jonathan‘s social media handles have been @foodgod for several years and he also has a website of the same name where he shares the food he has been eating.

“Everyone calls me foodgod; scream it in the streets and run up to me in restaurants, and I want people calling me foodgod when they write about me — not Jonathan or ‘BFF,’” he told Page Six in a statement.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Jonathan Cheban’s new name?
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jonathan Cheban

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sold their mansion for an insane amount of money - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams coupled up for some horseback riding - Just Jared Jr
  • Chance the Rapper called out a woman for body shaming a TV reporter - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein hired private investigators to discredit accusers - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello explains why she doesn't go by her real first name Karla - Just Jared Jr
  • rui santos

    Being known for being someone’s best friend is a hell of achievement-
    What a way to go Foodgod.

  • Noto

    What a moron.