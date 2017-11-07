Jonathan Cheban Is Changing His Legal Name to 'foodgod'

Jonathan Cheban no longer wants to be known as Jonathan Cheban.

The 43-year-old reality star, best known for being Kim Kardashian‘s best friend and making frequent appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, will be changing his legal name to “foodgod.”

Jonathan‘s social media handles have been @foodgod for several years and he also has a website of the same name where he shares the food he has been eating.

“Everyone calls me foodgod; scream it in the streets and run up to me in restaurants, and I want people calling me foodgod when they write about me — not Jonathan or ‘BFF,’” he told Page Six in a statement.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Jonathan Cheban’s new name?