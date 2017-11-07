Top Stories
Ed Westwick Accused of Rape by Actress Kristina Cohen: 'He Held Me Down'

Ed Westwick Accused of Rape by Actress Kristina Cohen: 'He Held Me Down'

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton &amp; Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Sia Has Most Epic Response to Invasive Paparazzi Photo Leak

Sia Has Most Epic Response to Invasive Paparazzi Photo Leak

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Tue, 07 November 2017 at 11:57 am

Josh Gad Tells Stephen Colbert He Can't Turn Off 'Olaf' Voice: 'It's My Voice'!

Josh Gad Tells Stephen Colbert He Can't Turn Off 'Olaf' Voice: 'It's My Voice'!

Josh Gad stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday evening (November 6) and admitted that it can be hard for him to turn off his Olaf voice from Disney’s hit Frozen.

“I’m always armed and ready. I do it all the time for my kids, I read constantly to them Frozen books,” the 36-year-old actor told host Stephen.

“Well, it’s my voice,” Josh joked before admitting that his daughters sometimes ask him to read in his everyday voice. “They’re saying, ‘Read as daddy,’ and they’re like, ‘Not as Olaf and I’m like, ‘I don’t decipher between the two. Daddy is a character.’”

Josh also talked about the Olaf balloon making its debut in the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and promoted his latest film Murder on the Orient Express.


Josh Gad Can’t Turn Off ‘Olaf’ Voice
Just Jared on Facebook
josh gad tells stephen colbert he cant turn off olaf voice 01
josh gad tells stephen colbert he cant turn off olaf voice 02
josh gad tells stephen colbert he cant turn off olaf voice 03

Credit: Scott Kowalchyk; Photos: CBS
Posted to: Josh Gad

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sold their mansion for an insane amount of money - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams coupled up for some horseback riding - Just Jared Jr
  • Chance the Rapper called out a woman for body shaming a TV reporter - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein hired private investigators to discredit accusers - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello explains why she doesn't go by her real first name Karla - Just Jared Jr