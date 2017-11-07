Josh Gad Tells Stephen Colbert He Can't Turn Off 'Olaf' Voice: 'It's My Voice'!

Josh Gad stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday evening (November 6) and admitted that it can be hard for him to turn off his Olaf voice from Disney’s hit Frozen.

“I’m always armed and ready. I do it all the time for my kids, I read constantly to them Frozen books,” the 36-year-old actor told host Stephen.

“Well, it’s my voice,” Josh joked before admitting that his daughters sometimes ask him to read in his everyday voice. “They’re saying, ‘Read as daddy,’ and they’re like, ‘Not as Olaf and I’m like, ‘I don’t decipher between the two. Daddy is a character.’”

Josh also talked about the Olaf balloon making its debut in the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and promoted his latest film Murder on the Orient Express.



