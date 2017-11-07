Top Stories
Tue, 07 November 2017 at 10:46 pm

Josh Hutcherson Goes Apartment Hunting in NYC

Josh Hutcherson checks out a couple of apartment buildings on Tuesday afternoon (November 7) in New York City.

The 25-year-old actor kept things cool in a denim jacket over a plaid shirt as he was joined by a realtor and a female friend for his afternoon of apartment hunting.

Josh is gearing up for the premiere of his new show Future Man.

In the sci-fi comedy series, Josh will play Josh Futturman, a janitor by day and a gamer by night, who is recruited by mysterious visitors to travel through time to prevent the extinction of humanity.

Future Man begins streaming on Hulu on November 14.
