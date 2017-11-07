Top Stories
Matt LeBlanc Opens Up About Embracing His Grey Hair Since the End of 'Friends'!

Matt LeBlanc Opens Up About Embracing His Grey Hair Since the End of 'Friends'!

Ed Westwick Responds to Rape Allegation: 'I Do Not Know This Woman'

Ed Westwick Responds to Rape Allegation: 'I Do Not Know This Woman'

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton &amp; Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Tue, 07 November 2017 at 3:35 pm

Julianna Margulies Is Returning to TV With AMC's 'Dietland'!

Julianna Margulies Is Returning to TV With AMC's 'Dietland'!

Julianna Margulies is heading back to television!

The Good Wife actress will appear in AMC’s Marti Noxon-helmed adaptation of Sarai Walker’s 2015 best-selling book Dietland.

In addition, Erin Darke is also joining the cast.

Here’s a plot summary of the upcoming show, via THR: set against the backdrop of the beauty industry, Dietland follows Plum Kettle (Joy Nash), an obese woman who is preparing for weight-loss surgery, when her world is upturned by two rival feminist factions. Caught between old ideas and radical new extremes, Plum must decide for herself what it means to be a revolutionary as the “war of the sexes” becomes literal.

Julianna will play the character of Kitty, a wildly ambitious magazine editor whose world is thrown into chaos when a feminist terrorist organization starts targeting people in her orbit.

The first season of Dietland will premiere in 2018.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Joy Nash, Julianna Margulies, Marti Noxon

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sold their mansion for an insane amount of money - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams coupled up for some horseback riding - Just Jared Jr
  • Chance the Rapper called out a woman for body shaming a TV reporter - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein hired private investigators to discredit accusers - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello explains why she doesn't go by her real first name Karla - Just Jared Jr