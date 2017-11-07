Julianna Margulies Is Returning to TV With AMC's 'Dietland'!

Julianna Margulies is heading back to television!

The Good Wife actress will appear in AMC’s Marti Noxon-helmed adaptation of Sarai Walker’s 2015 best-selling book Dietland.

In addition, Erin Darke is also joining the cast.

Here’s a plot summary of the upcoming show, via THR: set against the backdrop of the beauty industry, Dietland follows Plum Kettle (Joy Nash), an obese woman who is preparing for weight-loss surgery, when her world is upturned by two rival feminist factions. Caught between old ideas and radical new extremes, Plum must decide for herself what it means to be a revolutionary as the “war of the sexes” becomes literal.

Julianna will play the character of Kitty, a wildly ambitious magazine editor whose world is thrown into chaos when a feminist terrorist organization starts targeting people in her orbit.

The first season of Dietland will premiere in 2018.