Tue, 07 November 2017 at 7:34 pm

Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Have the Same DVF Dress!

Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Have the Same DVF Dress!

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle seemingly have a similar sense in style because they have worn the same exact dress!

Kate wore the Diane Von Furstenberg dress while attending a gala dinner on Tuesday (November 7) in London, England. She also wore the same dress in 2014 while attending the Royal Variety Performance and greeting stars like One Direction and Ed Sheeran. Both times, she has been pregnant.

Meghan wore a short version of the dress in navy while attending a USA Network event in February 2012.

Ever since she started dating Prince Harry, the clothes worn by Meghan have been selling out everywhere!

15+ pictures inside of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle wearing the same dress…

