Katharine McPhee Bares Her Fit Body for 'Health' Cover!
Katharine McPhee puts her fit figure on display for the cover of Health magazine’s December 2017 issue.
Here is what the 33-year-old Scorpion actress and singer had to share with the mag:
On the healthiest things she does: “I’m taking the most care of myself when I have a really strong workout. And then, when I go to therapy. It’s not as consistent as I’d like it to be, but when I make the text appointment, I feel like I’m taking care of myself, and that makes me feel like a responsible human being. And truthfully, an intense workout does so much for me mentally as well. So it kinda goes hand in hand.”
On her favorite body part: “I’m really loving my abs right now. I like a move on the bench where you bend. [She stretches out her arms and legs, then does a V-up.] And the scissors are, like, crazy. It’s the knees coming in and then out that works a different part of your lower abs. But it’s really the number of reps that you’re doing it.”
On body confidence: “I know when I feel best, so I have to fight the times when I don’t feel my best. I used to drive my poor ex-husband crazy, because I was so thin and saying, ‘Oh, I’m fat.’ I’ve moved away from that, thankfully, and I’ve grown up. But God, sometimes I still wanna say something negative, but at the end of the day, I really do love my body. [Even] if it’s not in its exact, perfect form, you have to still love it and appreciate it.”
