Kristin Chenoweth & Tom Ford to Be Honored by The Trevor Project!

Kristin Chenoweth and Tom Ford are heroes and icons!

The 39-year-old stage star and the 56-year-old fashion designer will both be honored by The Trevor Project at their signature gala TrevorLIVE on December 3 in Los Angeles.

Tom will receive the Hero Award, while Kristin will be honored with the Icon Award.

“I have always been impressed by the tremendous impact that The Trevor Project has had on our youth, our community, and our country. It is a true honor to be recognized by such an incredible, life-affirming organization. We need their support now more than ever, and I am honored to be part of this important cause,” said Tom.

“I can’t believe I’m sharing company with the great artist Tom Ford. We both have similar beliefs and come from a place that loves everybody. I’ve tried to show it to the world through my music, and Mr. Ford certainly does it through his designs and filmmaking. I can’t wait to share such a special evening,” added Kristikrn.



The Trevor Project is the nation’s only nonprofit crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization focused on ending suicide among LGBTQ youth.